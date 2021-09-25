SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. SRH are currently bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with one win and seven defeats. They have only been able to muster two points. Meanwhile, PBKS are seventh in the standings with six points from nine games (three victories and six losses).

The last time both these sides met was in Match 14 when SRH won by nine wickets.

Where will the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played on Saturday, September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

