Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad clash in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. After pulling off a heist in their first match of the UAE leg, Rajasthan Royals were completely outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their next match. With eight points from nine games, RR are still very much in the race for a playoff spot but their opponents on Monday, SRH, need a miracle to get into the top four.

SRH have won just one match this season, having played nine games and rock bottom of the league with only two points. Mathematically, they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs but they will need some results going their way and winning rest of their matches.

SunRisers Hyderabad have had a torrid time in IPL 2021, and a change in captaincy hasn't worked. The batting has been woeful in the two games in the UAE so far. David Warner has looked a shadow of his former self and could find himself being replaced by Jason Roy.

Kane Williamson too has failed to fire and SRH desperately need him to get back amongst the runs. The likes of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav have struggled as well while Abdul Samad has failed to live up to expectations.

Jason Holder was in top form with both the bat and ball for SRH in the previous game against DC and they will hope he puts in similar performances going forward.

RR, on the other hand, pulled off the great escape against Punjab Kings thanks to some brilliant death bowling by Kartik Tyagi but DC proved to just too good for Sanju Samson's team that has been severely hit by withdrawals.

RR's batters had a tough time against Delhi Capitals with only captain Samson making a meaningful contribution. Others will need to support him and put their hands up if RR are to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.