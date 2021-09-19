With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign on Monday, the franchise posted an entertaining teaser for their fans on their social media handles. The teaser video featured co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and KKR cricketers like Shubman Gill and Andre Russell. Posting the video on Instagram, the Kolkata franchise captioned it as, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re! For every six smashed, For every appeal made, For every wicket picked, For every catch taken It's time to bring out the JUMP & indulge in the #KorboLorboJeetbo spirit @iamsrk #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021”.

Here is the video:

In the video, SRK can be seen motivating fans and his team with the likes of Russell, Gill and Dinesh Karthik showcasing their fielding skills. The footage also features a KKR dismissal of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni.

KKR are currently seventh in the IPL 2021 Points Table with four points from seven fixtures. They managed to muster only two wins before the season was postponed midway in May this year.

IPL 2021 was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubbles during the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India.

The outfit will also be without Australian star pacer Pat Cummins, who pulled out of the tournament's UAE leg. He has been replaced by New Zealand bowler Tim Southee.

Cummins was KKR's pace spearhead and also their highest wicket-taker this season, with nine dismissals in seven games. Meanwhile, Southee has taken 28 wickets in 40 IPL fixtures.

KKR face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in Abu Dhabi. Morgan will be aiming to kickstart a winning run and hopefully qualify for the play-offs.