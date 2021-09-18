Rohit Sharma has started training with Mumbai Indians (MI) squad after completing his mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rohit received a warm reception from his team and a video of the much-awaited reunion was shared on Twitter. “Lots of hugs, hello and fist bump from skipper Ro to our squad,” the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions wrote in the caption. The clip opens to 'Hitman' entering the hotel's lobby. The first person Rohit meets is MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene. Later, he seen chatting with Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and Arjun Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma was accompanied by ace Indian seamer Japrit Bumrah as both of them were in isolation following their arrival in the UAE from England.

After meeting his teammates, Rohit made his way to a training session. The video concludes with Rohit joining the MI squad in the gaming room after practice. We can also spot his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira Sharma.

Mumbai Indians fans were pleased to see Rohit Sharma's meet and greet session. Responding to the post, a fan said that it was an “awesome weekend treat” for them.

That's an Awesome Weekend treat for the fans. This was the best of saying hello by Ro to Dhaval Kulkarni ....the Mumbaikar way ........ yaay admin...thankyou pic.twitter.com/90kHLWR53m — SONA ..... (@MUMBaIndiansFan) September 18, 2021

“This is why I love this team so much. The bond between the players, coaching staff is one of the reasons we have that 5 trophies in our cabinet and surely they are aiming for the 6th one,” wrote another user.

This why I love this team so much the bond between the players, coaching staff one of the reasons we have that 5 trophies in our cabinet and surely they are aiming for the 6th one #MumbaiIndians #Rohitsharma — Harikrishnan_P (@Harikri26117699) September 18, 2021

“My captain is so chillaxxx,” read one of the comments.

My captain is so chillaxxx pic.twitter.com/lPsGwy89x2 — (@Ridhima_debnath) September 18, 2021

This person asked Mumbai Indians fans to “just wait for the 6th trophy. Hitman on board.”

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-octane match on September 19, Sunday. The game will commence at 7:30 pm.