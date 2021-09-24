In a video posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on their social media handles, Virat Kohli's men looked focussed and eager to get back to winning ways against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in Sharjah. Apart from the intense training sessions, certain match-ups were also highlighted by the RCB camp which could turn out to be game-changers. Mohammed Siraj against Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal versus Suresh Raina and skipper Kohli against pacer Deepak Chahar could be the battles to watch out for. RCB also termed the fixture as one of the most anticipated clashes of the season, considering the intense rivalry between the two franchises.

The build-up video was captioned, "One of the most anticipated clashes in the #IPL is just a day away. Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's Big match against CSK."

RCB v CSK IPL 2021 Build Up | 12th Man TV



RCB would be hoping to get their big guns firing after being dismissed for a disappointing score of only 92 versus KKR.

The nine-wicket defeat revealed certain glitches that captain Kohli would want to rectify going forward into the tournament.

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will have to shoulder more responsibility if RCB are going to challenge the likes of Delhi Capitals (DC) and CSK for a position at the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Dhoni's side fought hard against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to get their second phase of IPL 2021running with a 20-run win.

Gaikwad played an amazing unbeaten knock of 88 runs against MI and will be hopeful of similar returns against RCB.