SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan expressed his excitement to rejoin the franchise ahead of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will get underway in the UAE from September 19. Speaking in a video posted by SRH from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rashid also revealed his eagerness to perform and give his hundred percent for the team, treating every game as a final. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost six of the seven completed games so far this season.

Rashid is looking to turn the tide for his franchise with strong performances in the upcoming games.

"Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. Yeah we didn't have the ideal start in the first half of the tournament but looking forward to finish up well and treat every game as a final and give my 100 per cent," he explained.

Rashid himself has endured a tough IPL campaign this year, scoring only 17 runs to go along with his 10 wickets. The leg-spinner hopes to contribute more with the bat.

"From one and a half years, I have been working on my batting as last 15-25 runs are very crucial for the side. So just trying my best to do different things. Haven't practised a lot of shots in the nets but I'm just focusing on having the right mindset," Rashid revealed.

Talking about the conditions in UAE, Rashid said, "We have played enough games in UAE's conditions and just need to find out the good areas on the wicket."

SRH will begin their second phase IPL 2021 campaign against table leaders Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22 in Dubai.