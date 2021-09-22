Rajasthan Royals (RR) sealed a thrilling final over win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Despite the defeat, Punjab had plenty of positives to reflect on including some brilliant batting by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. One moment which stood out from the rest was Fabian Allen's brilliant catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone. Punjab initially won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Rajasthan adding multiple boundaries to the scoreboard.

In the 12th over of RR's innings, Arshdeep Singh sent a teasing delivery to a confident-looking Liam Livingstone, who tried to clear the boundary ropes in deep midwicket. But Allen had other plans, putting in a stunning full-length dive to catch the ball and to send Livingstone back to the pavilion.

Here is the video:

PBKS initially won the toss and elected to bowl. Rajasthan openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their side a brilliant start, slamming 36 and 49 runs respectively.

Mahipal Lomror also scored 43 runs, helping Rajasthan post 185 in 20 overs.

Facing a target of 186 runs, PBKS also started brilliantly with opener Mayank Agarwal registering a half-century. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also hit 49 runs.

Hoping to seal a win, PBKS faltered in the 20th over against RR, with Kartik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda. A thrilling final over saw RR seal a win by two runs.