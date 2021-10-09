Punjab Kings (PBKS), led by batter KL Rahul, finished sixth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs yet again. The unsuccessful campaign this season led to them achieving a dubious record which the franchise would want to forget quickly. PBKS (earlier Kings XI Punjab) went past Delhi Capitals' (earlier Delhi Daredevils) record of failing to make it to the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. This year, PBKS extended that record to seven seasons in a row, as their six wins in 14 matches could only earn them a sixth spot in the league phase.

PBKS finished runners-up in the 2014 IPL season but since then haven't been able to make it to the last four stage. They also ended as the semi-finalists in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

After 2008, the dry run for PBKS stretched to five seasons before making it to the final in 2014. However, since then, PBKS have disappointed with poor campaigns over and over again.

Delhi Capitals endured a similar run from 2013 to 2018, where they failed to finish in the top four. However, they roared back with terrific performances in the 2019 and 2020 seasons to end at the third and second position, respectively.

DC, PBKS and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the three teams who are yet to win the competition. But that could change with DC and RCB both qualifying for the playoffs this year.

DC topped the table with 10 wins while Virat Kohli-led RCB ended with 9 wins in 14 games this season.