The second match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 will see two teams on different ends of the spectrum in the IPL points table battle it out. Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face-off at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday in their first match back. Kolkata Knight Riders had a difficult start to IPL 2021 season in India, managing just two wins from seven games to occupy seventh place in the IPL points table. Their opponents on Monday, RCB, in contrast have made a fine start and sit pretty in the third place, level on 10 points with second-placed Chennai Super Kings. The Bengaluru outfit will be raring to make their mark this season and give Virat Kohli his first IPL title in what will be his last season as RCB skipper.

KKR suffered a massive blow ahead of the UAE leg with Australian superstar Pat Cummins pulling out of the tournament due to "personal reasons". Despite a high economy rate of 8.83, the Aussie pacer was the highest wicket-taker for KKR before the tournament was halted.

He had taken nine wickets in seven matches with a best of 3/24. KKR have roped in Tim Southee as a replacement Cummins.

RCB had made a bright start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning five of their seven matches. The Covid-enforced break came at the wrong time for Virat Kohli's team and they will need to find their focus again.

Like many other teams, RCB too have been hit by several withdrawals.

The team brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa.

Promoted

In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I.

Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera has come in for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton has replaced Kane Richardson with Tim David coming in for New Zealand's Finn Allen.