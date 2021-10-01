Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will eye consolidation of their position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 standings when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. The Eoin Morgan-led side has enjoyed a good run of form in the UAE leg to significantly improve hopes of a playoff berth. KKR have won three of their four matches in the UAE and climbed to fourth spot in the points table, with their only loss coming in a cliffhanger against Chennai Super Kings.

In their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC), KKR won a low-scoring match by three wickets, with Sunil Narine being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/19. Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with figures of 2/29 while Lockie Ferguson finished with 2/10 in 10 overs.

The franchise from Kolkata will hope to put up a similar performance with the ball against PBKS.

Boasting a strong batting line-up, KKR had their share of struggles against DC as they lost seven wickets before getting past the finishing line. That is an area they will hope to improve in.

A win will significantly boost KKR's playoff hopes, with the team currently on 10 points from 11 matches.

PBKS, on the other hand, will see their own playoff hopes take a major blow if they fail to win on Friday.

Currently on eight points from 11 games, PBKS will need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs if they come out second-best against KKR.

The KL Rahul-led side has won just one of its four matches in the UAE as hopes of getting to the business end of the season have taken a beating.

Against Mumbai Indians, PBKS could only manage 135/6 in 20 overs despite Aiden Markram's fine knock of 42.

A good batting performance will be crucial if PBKS are to get one over KKR on Friday.