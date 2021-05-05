Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler presented an autographed bat to his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday. Buttler had also written a special message for Jaiswal on the bat. "To Yash, enjoy your talent. Best wishes," it read. The photo of Buttler presenting Jaiswal with the bat was shared by Rajasthan Royals on its official Instagram handle. "A special gift from a special opening partner," the 2008 champions wrote in the comment box. Buttler smashed his maiden IPL hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2, scoring 124 off just 64 balls, which helped the Royals win the match by 55 runs.

The post received almost 1.74 lakh 'likes', and the comments section was flooded. While one user said, "Jos the boss', another commented, "Great gesture'. A third follower wrote, "A grand gift for a cricketer", and a fourth one said, "Buttler is big-hearted person".

Earlier on Monday, RR posted a clip of Buttler dancing on the 'Gangnam Style' track with his daughter Georgia and Rajasthan's fielding coach Dishant Yagnik. "Papa Gangnam Style," RR captioned the video on Instagram. In the short clip, Buttler can be seen trying to recreate the dance step from the famous song.

Talking about his match-winning innings against SunRisers Hyderabad during the post-match press conference, the ace English cricketer said that even though he was struggling a bit, he was positive about turning things around.

"This is up there (among my best) and certainly my first hundred in T20 cricket. I am delighted with that. I won't say that I have been at my most fluent of late. I haven't quite been feeling at ease at the crease, sort of searching for something. But what has been good is keeping a good mindset," Buttler had said.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the 14th edition of IPL indefinitely after players and support staff of three different teams tested positive for COVID-19.