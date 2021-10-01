Chennai Super Kings became the first team to enter the play-offs in IPL 2021 on Thursday with a win over bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad. It was yet another dominant performance from CSK as their bowlers restricted the SRH batsmen to a below-par total. They were in control of the chase throughout, barring a small period when they lost wickets in a flurry, but Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni finished the job for the team. CSK's performance this season is laudable because just last season MS Dhoni's team endured their worst outing ever in the IPL and failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time ever.

The three-time champions have come back stronger than ever and are now giving sleepless nights to their opposition teams. MS Dhoni, who has been as wily as ever while captaining the side, spoke about the team's revival during the presentation ceremony on Thursday.

"It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year," Dhoni said.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman gave all the credit to his players and support staff for taking responsibility and delivering the goods this season..

"The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they've taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit," Dhoni said.

CSK will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday as they look to seal a place in the top two positions in the IPL points table.