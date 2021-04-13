It appears that all the effort Delhi Capitals' pacer Umesh Yadav put into improving his fitness is bearing fruit now. During a practice match ahead of their next Indian Premier League (IPL) game, the right-arm pacer showed incredible flexibility and reflexes as he lunged into his follow-through to take a return catch off Ajinkya Rahane with his wrong hand. A video tweeted by the Delhi Capitals (DC) showed the one-hand stunner, with Umesh halfway into the air. DC tagged the video #YehHaiNayiDilli. The pacer had suffered a calf injury during India's recent tour of Australia. Later, during the home series against England, Umesh returned to the squad for the final two Tests.

"Umesh, fit hai boss," a Twitter user commented on the video.

Umesh, fit hai Boss — Rajesh S Patil (@rajeshshantara2) April 13, 2021

In a recent video on Instagram, Umesh showed how he has readied himself for the big battles ahead. He is seen doing intensive weight and cardio training.

"Same mindset, same ambitions," he had captioned the photograph.

DC had recently uploaded another clip of the 33-year-old in which he bowled and also wielded the bat to hit the ball around the ground.

“Wondered what a complete training routine of your favourite DC star looks like? Here's Umesh Yadav taking you through his,” read the caption.

Delhi Capitals play their next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.