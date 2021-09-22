SunRisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner showcased some sublime power-hitting skills during a practice session as he sent a clear warning to the Delhi Capitals camp.In a battle which is being seen as nothing more than a walk in the park for a rejuvenated DC, SRH would be eager to prove it wrong despite languishing at the bottom of the table. Warner middled the ball and sent it soaring on multiple occasions, something which he would love to emulate in the middle for his team today.

SRH endured a disappointing first half of IPL 2021 in India, where they suffered six losses in seven games, with Kane Williamson taking over the captaincy responsibilities before the tournament came to a halt.

On an individual level, Warner hit two exquisite fifties in six games. He gathered a total of 193 runs at a healthy T20 average of 32.16 with a highest score of 57.

Williamson gave a good account of himself with 128 runs in four innings, ending unbeaten thrice and hence, averaging a remarkable 128.00.

However, in order to turn the tide, SRH bowlers will need to step up with the likes of Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading from the front.

DC could prove to be a tricky opponent as Pant would like to move ahead with nothing less than a win under his belt.

The team has been bolstered by the presence of former captain Shreyas Iyer, who is returning after an injury.