A few days ago, Australian cricketer David Warner touched down in the UAE ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The tournament is set to start on September 19, and the teams have already started their preparations. Warner even announced his arrival in the UAE to join his franchise - SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - on Instagram a couple of days ago. In the post, the cricketer added that he would be undergoing a 6-day quarantine in his hotel room. However, not being able to step out of his room and on to the ground didn't deter him from practicing.

Warner began his preparations for the tournament while in quarantine by sweating it out in his hotel room itself.

On their official Twitter handle, SunRisers Hyderabad put up a short video clip showing the cricketer shadow batting in his hotel room.

In the 41-second clip, Warner can be seen repeatedly stepping out and shadow batting a number of lofted shots, both on the on and off sides, as well as straight.

SRH captioned the clip, "Quarantine or No Quarantine: Practice is a must, right David Warner?" and added an emoji of a cricket bat and ball.

Watch the clip here:

Warner, too, posted the same clip on his Instagram handle, and captioned it, "Have to keep the feet moving, adapt to conditions and take in the non-existing fresh air. This is all about trying to tick the legs and body over so I am able to hit the ground running when out of quarantine."

His post received over 4.59 lakh 'likes'.

On Saturday, Warner had posted a photo of himself in training gear on Instagram, and captioned it, "Thoughts on my training attire today!!" He was seen in his hotel room with a few workout equipment in the background.

Earlier, in June, Warner had posted a collage of his images on Instagram, reliving his stay in India with a message for his fans in Telugu.

The collage included images of Warner with his daughter in India, a photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad fans, his photograph in the team's jersey, and another one of his daughter in an auto-rickshaw.

A rough translation of his message read, "My second home is still in India, Hyderabad is my favourite place."

SRH play their first match of IPL 2021 in UAE on September 22, when they take on Delhi Capitals.

When the tournament was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19, Sunrisers Hyderabad were at the bottom of the points table, with just one win from seven matches.