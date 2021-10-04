David Warner, who was dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing XI, was present in the stands in Dubai on Sunday, cheering on his side during their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Warner, who registered scores of zero and two in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, was replaced in the XI by England opening batter Jason Roy. David Warner was not present at the ground in the subsequent two games after being axed but the Australian came to Dubai to lend his support to SRH.

Watch the video here:

Warner's presence in the stadium couldn't change SRH's fortune this season as they stumbled to another defeat.

In the match, after winning the toss and opting to bat, SRH were off to a horrific start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha on the second ball of the match.

His opening partner Jason Roy followed suit as he departed after scoring 10 runs off 13 deliveries.

Kane Williamson tried to steer the innings but a mix-up with Priyam Garg ended his stay in the middle. He scored 26 runs.

Abdul Samad played a knock of 26 towards the backend of the innings to take SRH's total to 115/8.

In reply, KKR were off to a cautious start but Jason Holder struck in his second over to remove the in-form Venkatesh Iyer for 8.

Shubman Gill kept going and brought up his half-century to setup the run chase for KKR. He put on 55 runs for the third wicket with Nitish Rana before losing his wicket to Siddarth Kaul. Gill made 57.

Rana (25) too fell soon after but a cameo from Dinesh Karthik helped KKR get over the line with two balls to spare.