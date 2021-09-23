Wishes poured in for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Ambati Rayudu as he turned 36 on Thursday. However, the most memorable birthday message for Rayudu came from his Indian Premier League (IPL) team. On its official Twitter handle, CSK posted a video message from the Chennai players for the Hyderabadi cricketer. “Super Fam's Wishes & #Yellove for Amba Rayudu,” the three-time IPL champions captioned the post. The video begins with West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo wishing Rayudu on his special day by rapping. This was followed by Faf du Plessis, who joked about Rayudu's age before wishing him.

One of the most special wishes came from Robin Uthappa. He said, “Many happy returns of the day, brother. I have seen you since we were 11 or 12. I have always known and seen and understood that you are a special player. But over the years, I have had the opportunity to get to know you as a human being. From me and my family, happy, happy birthday to you, we love you.”

Bravo said, “Hey Ambati, this is your brother, the champion DJ Bravo. Wishing you a happy birthday. Hope you have a great day. And I am looking forward to sticking some cake, heating some cake and rubbing it all over your face.”

The likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran also featured in the video. Curran even went on to tell Rayudu that it was “great to know you in these last couple of seasons”.

CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming, too, wished Rayudu and added, “You had a good rest in the last game. So, hope you are ready to go. Have a great day mate. All the best.”

Imran Tahir said that Rayudu had “been an absolute legend for CSK”.

Promoted

Calling him “Amba Bhaiya”, Deepak Chahar said, “I am coming to your room for special biryani.”

Watch the video here:

CSK will return to action on Friday when they square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 35th match of IPL 2021.