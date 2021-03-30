In times of a pandemic and bio-secure bubbles, you can't afford to be mentally worn thin. Players of the India and England cricket teams, within just a day of finishing their high-octane ODI series, had to join their respective franchises for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) that begins on April 9. And moving from one bio-bubble to another can be quite the challenge, says Mohammed Siraj who joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

Teaming the mandatory PPE kits with a stylish pair of goggles, the Indian duo headed left Pune, "having the entire aircraft for themselves".

While they were largely alone in the flight, a red PPE suit would have been more fun, Siraj quipped in a video shared on the official Twitter handle of the RCB.

The clip shows the players resting and enjoying the hospitality, with Chahal, who was travelling with his wife, even sneaking in a quick nap.

Comparing the bubble-to-bubble transfer to a "mission" of sorts, Siraj said they'd only know by evening how hard the mission was and whether they were successful. He went on to add, "safety first", referring to the PPE suit.

Chahal's wife, Dhanashree, as well as SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Jonny Bairstow also tagged along with the RCB duo.

So, why was Bairstow on the same flight? Because in times of COVID-19, flight-pooling seemed to be the safest option, considering both the Indian and England teams were staying in the same bubble during the series that ended on Sunday.

India had the perfect outing against England, winning all the three series against England -- the Tests, T20Is and ODIs.

In the opening match of the IPL, RCB take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai. The match starts at 7.30 pm. SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, open their campaign on April 11, when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).