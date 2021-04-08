Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will get their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign underway on Friday against defending champions Mumbai Indians and the RCB skipper is all geared up for the new season. Following weeks of practice, Kohli and the rest of the RCB team will have to be at their best when they take on MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On Thursday, Kohli took to social media to share pictures of him from training. "Focused & ready to go," he captioned his post.

Earlier in the day, RCB shared a video of Kohli's rallying cry to his teammates.

"I am backing you, the management is backing you, players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has and do the plans we want to execute on the field. If we all believe together, we can do some really special things this season," Kohli said to the team.

RCB reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last year and will be looking to build on that performance this year.

Kohli himself comes into the tournament in good form, having hit three half-centuries in the T20 International series against England and two more in the ODI contest that followed.

He is going to open the batting this year for RCB, he had announced before the start of the season.

RCB roped in Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian among eight new recruits ahead of the upcoming season.