Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha Hurly, on Saturday, shared a beautiful message for the Mumbai Indians (MI) family. She also urged Indians to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hurly was inside the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble with de Kock during the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. She was often spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians from the stands. Hurly along with de Kock left India after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponed the IPL as players and support staff of four franchises tested positive for COVID-19.

After leaving India, Hurly shared a series of pictures with MI players and staff's wives and girlfriends from her Instagram handle.

"Sad to leave so soon, but so awesome to have been back with our MI family. Going to miss all these special ladies. To friendships, old and new. Thoughts are with India and what everyone's going through, please stay safe. To be continued," Sasha captioned the post.

The South African wicket-keeper batsman missed MI's tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) due to COVID-19 protocols. After that, de Kock has been an integral part of the MI squad this season, scoring 155 runs at an average of 31 and strike rate of 117.

Overall, de Kock has played 72 games in the IPL and amassed 2,114 runs at an impressive strike rate of 132. He has 15 fifties and one hundred to his credit, with his highest score being 108. De Kock also has an impressive average of 32.55 in the cash-rich league.

His highest IPL score was against RCB, while representing Delhi Daredevils (DD), now renamed as Delhi Capitals (DC). Delhi won the match by seven wickets and the ace South Africa cricketer was awarded the player of the match trophy for his brilliant 108.