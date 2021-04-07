The Indian Premier League's unique format bring players from all part together as teammates and rivals are often then seen sharing team and dressing room space. Two Mumbai Indians' (MI) cricketers -- Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Australian batsman Chris Lynn - reflected this in a picture showing them sharing a laugh. The photo on the team's official Twitter handle got almost 3,000 'likes' within 45 minutes of being shared. "We would for sure love to hear what this discussion was all about," the tweet read.

There were some giggle-worthy reactions to the photo. One of the users shared his version of the cricketer' discussion, tweeting that Krunal may have probably been teaching Lynn how to converse in Hindi.

Krunal: Hindi aata hai??

lynn: what?

Krunal: wanna try and speak hindi?

lynn: ya sure?

Krunal: Mumbai Indians sabse achi hai.

Lynn: mumbai indians sebse ache hai — Vansh Srivastava (@Vanshthegreat45) April 7, 2021

Another hilarious tweet was about Krunal telling Lynn that he has some good news as well as bad news. The good news is that Lynn would play in the first match. And the bad news was that from the second match onwards he may not find a place in the Mumbai Indians' playing 11 because South African Quinton De Kock joins the team.

Krunal:one happy news and one bad news wait for yow

Lynn:what is this

Krunal:Tha happy news is available in first match in xi

Lynn:wow finally,what the bad news

Krunal:second match de cock join the Xi you left — #Vaathii (@vaathiiii_45) April 7, 2021

A couple of them also enquired about Kieron Pollard, who scares the wits out of the opposition bowlers due to his hard-hitting abilities.

Most repeated Question...?? Where is Polly 55 — Manmadha Sarika (@ManmadhaSarika) April 7, 2021

Where is pollard ?? @mipaltan we want when will pollard available ? — H-i-t-m-a-n (@Suryadhfm16) April 7, 2021

In their first match, which also happens to the IPL opener, defending champions MI will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 in Chennai. The MI fans can't wait for the men in blue and gold to take the field.

The five-time champions are the favourites heading into the 14th edition of the tournament, having won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Going by their red-hot form and team composition, it wouldn't be a surprise if they lay their hands on the trophy again and make it a hat-trick of victories on May 30.