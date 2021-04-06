Glenn Maxwell is one of the biggest hitters going around in cricket these days. However, he has not really set the stage alight in the Indian Premier League (IPL), barring the 2014 season where he amassed 552 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 187.75 for Kings XI Punjab, now called Punjab Kings. That was also the last time, the Punjab team made it to the playoffs. But all in all, Maxwell's return in the IPL has been a bit disappointing. He has played 82 IPL matches in total, scoring 1,505 runs at an average of 22.13. Last season saw the Australian all-rounder struggling big time in the UAE. He scored just 108 runs in 13 matches at an average of 15.42, failing to hit even a single six in the entire tournament. But that still didn't stop Royal Challengers Bangalore splashing the cash on him in the IPL auction.

RCB acquired the services of Maxwell for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings.

On Tuesday, RCB's official Twitter handle posted a picture of Maxwell in the team's colours batting in what seems like a practice match.

What better way to start a Tuesday than seeing Maxi in RCB colours?#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/acGavqauD4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

RCB fans were thrilled to see the Australian, many conjecturing as to where he will come out to bat during IPL 2021.

Like Maxwell, RCB too have struggled to really make a name for themselves in the tournament. This despite boasting some of the biggest names in international cricket.

The union of Maxwell and RCB could just be the perfect fit for both parties. And RCB fans will be hoping the Australian along with superstars like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can fire the team to its maiden IPL title.