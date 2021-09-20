Having already announced that he will not be captaining India in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) after the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli on Sunday night dropped another bombshell. The 32-year-old, in an emotional video shared by the franchise on their social media handles, said that he will be stepping down as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after IPL 2021. Kohli, though, made it clear that he will continue to be "an RCB player till I play my last IPL game". Kohli's announcement sent shockwaves across the cricketing world.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.": Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Virat Kohli didn't make it about himself. He made it about giving his best for India and RCB till the end of his playing days. My respect for him just keeps growing. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2021

Have only been here a short time but I thank you @imVkohli for all you have done for @RCBTweets as a fully committed leader and team man, your energy and passion is infectious.

I know the boys are fully committed to help send you out on a well deserved high skipper#PlayBold https://t.co/tBnYjAm5oT — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 19, 2021

And we'll continue to support you no matter what. https://t.co/4uUdaaQqdN — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 19, 2021

Good call by Virat. If he's not captaining India because of excessive workload, leading the franchise makes no sense. https://t.co/RrtZcyCnu2 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2021

RCB fans were left heartbroken by Kohli's announcement and took to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Edited this last night itself

I am really broken

This edit sums up my feelings

#IPL2O21 #rcbcaptaincy #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/QD4VpHclEM — Delli Kopitol fens(Bcci lite) (@BCCI_Indian) September 20, 2021

For all the memorable wins & the moments to cherish, we thank skipper @imVkohli with a heavy heart!!



It will be his team, always. #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KR9xnBnQDa — Priyanka Sharma (@ThePriyankaIND) September 19, 2021

When everything is breaking you and yet have belief its not called pain its called emotion #RCB #captaincy #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/lohjmVp51x — Nesara S (@NesaraS3) September 19, 2021

Years Of Trolls & Abuses Despite Being The Leading Run Scorer of The Tournament, Almost 1000 Runs in a Single Season.

It's Time For 'One Last Dance'

We Are Always With You @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/9ra5T2YG7j — TrollVK_haters (@TrollvkH) September 19, 2021

Don't knw How much Pressure this Man gone through for Years



We are with you, Stay strong champ @imVkohli #LoveYouVirat pic.twitter.com/JslmFyN5Xd — ViratVijay Fanatic (@ViratvijayFan) September 19, 2021

The smile behind the pain



"I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket" -

#ViratKohli. pic.twitter.com/sxWMmQaoPk — Tamil Viratians (@Tamil_Viratians) September 19, 2021

"It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years," Virat Kohli said in an official statement.

"It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket", he added.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore return to IPL action on Monday. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of IPL 2021's UAE leg.

RCB players will surely go all out in the remainder of the season to win the team's first title in what will be Virat Kohli's final season as captain of the franchise.

RCB are in a strong position in the IPL points table, having won five of their seven matches before the tournament was postponed.