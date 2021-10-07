Delhi Capitals, who are leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table, enjoyed their day-off by playing beach volleyball and with some stand-up paddleboarding in Dubai. Delhi Capitals on Wednesday took to Twitter to share pictures from a memorable outing for their stars. In the pictures posted by the franchise, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Tom Curran can be seen paddleboarding while veteran spinner Amit Mishra and Delhi's leading wicket-taker this season -- Avesh Khan -- posed with a volleyball.

"Off-Day Goals be like Right pointing backhand index Beach Volleyball, Stand-Up Paddling & Unlimited Fun. Snapshots from a memorable outing for our DC stars," the photos were captioned.

Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty on the top of the points table, In the ongoing IPL 2021, after their win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). DC edged CSK by three wickets in a thriller in Dubai on Monday.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC, who have already sealed a berth in the playoffs, have won 10 matches out of 13 this season and are leading the points table with 20 points.

They will be up against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league game of the season in Dubai on Friday.

Both teams, who are yet to get their hands on the IPL title, are fighting for a top-two finish.

A win for Delhi will confirm them a top-two finish while RCB need CSK to drop points against Punjab Kings on Thursday.