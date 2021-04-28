Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings Face Struggling SunRisers Hyderabad In Delhi
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: A high on confidence CSK side will turn up against a struggling SRH team who are languishing at the bottom of the table.
CSK vs SRH Live Score: CSK have four wins in five games so far this season.© BCCI/IPL
Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on a struggling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Delhi on April 28. CSK are placed second in the points table through a four-game winning streak after losing their openers against Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets. On the other hand, SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with four defeats in five games, having secured their only win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous encounter. Both MS Dhoni and David Warner-led sides will be aiming to continue the winning momentum and secure maximum points from this fixture. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 23 Live Cricket Score Between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Feroz Shah Stadium, Delhi.
Match 23, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 28, 2021
- 18:00 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome all to Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi.CSK are on a four-match winning streak while SRH have only one win under their belt which came in the last game.As both teams are looking to uphold their winning momentum, this fixture promises to be a mouth-watering contest. Stay tuned for further matches updates!
