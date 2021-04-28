SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are not in a happy place, and that is an understatement. With just one win out of five matches, SRH are struggling to find the right formula and a winning combination. It is very strange that the side, with enough talent to beat anyone, should be struggling so badly. Their cause wasn't helped by the Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals, and now they face the confident Chennai Super Kings in a battle that they must win to stay in the race.

Here are some key players for SRH:

David Warner

The SRH skipper may not quite be the batsman he used to be, but Warner needs to really come good if he wants his team to realistically have any chance of improving their showing.

Warner is languishing at the 17th position on the run-scorers' list, with an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 113.33, both of which he needs to improve exponentially.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, in spite of all his heroics for country and franchise, never ever seems to be really considered to be a decisive player for SRH, and that is a mystery.

The New Zealand star has 82 runs from two innings and has yet to be dismissed in IPL 2021. But his strike rate of 117.14 also reflects the lethargy in the SRH batting.

Rashid Khan

Wherever he plays, Rashid Khan is always a key bowler, be it for Afghanistan or the slew of franchises he represents. But he too has been a little off the boil this time around.

With six wickets from five games, Rashid is as always quite stingy, averaging 5.60, but since SRH don't always pose a challenge in terms of the number of runs, rivals have learned to play the leggie out, something that Rashid will have to address.