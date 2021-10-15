The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Final is upon us with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MS Dhoni-captained CSK defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 and booked a place in the final, while KKR also went past DC in a thriller to qualify for the title clash. CSK will aim to win their fourth IPL title while KKR will look to get hands on the coveted trophy the third time. All CSK title wins have come under the leadership of Dhoni, while KKR won two titles under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. KKR, under Eoin Morgan, have performed brilliantly in the second phase of the competition in the UAE and will look to carry forward the momentum in the final.

Where will the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match be played?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

When will the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match be played?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match will be played on Friday, October 15.

What time will the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match begin?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match?

The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)