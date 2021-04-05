Chris Gayle is getting geared up for yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran West Indies batsman, who will represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, is known for his destructive batting and his fun-loving attitude. On Monday, Gayle took to Instagram to share a picture from the beach. Gayle can be seen grinning in a white shirt and shorts, wearing a pair of fashionable sunglasses. Referring to his IPL franchise, he had a simple hashtag as the caption for his picture.

"#PunjabiDaddy," he wrote, along with a wink emoji.

Despite not playing for a run of games at the start of the season, Gayle turned in some crucial performances with the bat for Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, despite playing at no.3 instead of his usual opening slot.

The left-hander scored 288 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14.

He posted a highest score of 99 in the loss against Rajasthan Royals.

Gayle is set to play a big role again in IPL 2021, as the team looks to reach the playoffs.

Punjab Kings went big in the mini-auction ahead of the season, signing Australian pacers Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson in addition to the no.1 ranked T20 International batsman, Dawid Malan.

They have also got Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 crore after he shone in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

PBKS will begin their season against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 in Mumbai.