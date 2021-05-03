As COVID-19 hit the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 bio-bubble on Monday, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin said he was praying for the recovery of those affected. Two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing the postponement of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, three members of Chennai Super Kings staff had also tested positive on Sunday, but returned negative tests on Monday. Five Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff also tested positive for the virus.

"Hearing news of players, support staff, management, and ground staff testing positive for COVID. Praying for their early recovery and for the entire IPL fraternity to be safe and to remain mentally strong," Azharuddin tweeted.

Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier of KKR tested positive for COVID-19. The players have been put in isolation, IPL said in a statement.

The cases in the CSK camp have been put down as "false positives" by a BCCI official, as quoted by PTI.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said that the five staff members who are Covid positive were not among those on duty during the IPL.

Delhi is set to host four more games in this season of the IPL, with the next match at the Arun Jaitley stadium scheduled for Tuesday, between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2021 kicked off on April 9 and the final is scheduled to be played on May 30.