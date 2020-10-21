Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over encounter in their last game while RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals thanks to an AB de Villiers special. The form de Villiers has shown in the last few games, it makes him a must have in your Fantasy XI. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal can be one of the best bargains priced at 9cr. Andre Russell hasn't clicked with the bat yet in the tournament but he has the ability to turn the game around on his own.

Top IPL 2020 Fantasy picks for KKR vs RCB match:

Virat Kohli (Credits - 10.5): The RCB captain has got runs consistently but has failed to get them at a quick pace on slow and low tracks in the UAE in the last few matches. It is not easy to keep someone like Virat Kohli quiet for too long and with the KKR bowling line-up not clicking as a whole, the India skipper will look to score some big runs.

AB de Villiers (Credits - 10): The South African has returned to form and on his day can make any bowling attack look average. De Villiers has fetched 462 points so far in the Fantasy League. He has scored 285 runs at an explosive strike rate of 190 this season. With Dinesh Karthik not getting runs consistently, you can go with AB de Villiers as your man behind the stumps.

Devdutt Padikkal (Credits - 9): The youngster has impressed one and all in this year's IPL. Interestingly, Padikkal has fetched more fantasy points than his skipper Virat Kohli this season. At 9cr, Devdutt Padikkal is a must have in your XI because of his ability to take on any sort of bowler in the powerplay and score quickly.

Promoted

Chris Morris (Credits - 9.5): The South African all-rounder has changed RCB's fortunes since he took the field this season. Morris has picked up nine wickets from just four matches in IPL 2020. He showcased his prowess with the bat against KXIP when he smashed 25 runs off just eight deliveries, hitting three huge sixes.

Lockie Ferguson (Credits - 8.5): The New Zealand pacer has played just one game in this year's IPL but he left his mark with a three-wicket haul against SunRisers Hyderabad. Ferguson was also handed the responsibility of bowling the Super Over and he didn't disappoint his captain, keeping SRH to just two runs in the one-over eliminator. Ferguson's extra pace might come in handy in Abu Dhabi.