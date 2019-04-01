Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the only two teams yet to win a game in the IPL 2019, will be desperate to outdo each other in a clash of strugglers at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Both teams have been more than disappointing thus far in the IPL and need a win to revive their respective campaigns. Royals have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In the all three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. In Chennai on Sunday, Royals had CSK reeling at 27 for three before skipper MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls to bail the hosts out of trouble and eventually win the game by eight runs. "We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do well. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around," said Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane after the loss against CSK. Royals, who boast of star players such as Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, have failed to live up to the expectations. In the first match against Kings XI Punjab, Royals' bowlers allowed the visitors to some vital runs in death overs and later the batsmen disappointed after being put on victory course by Rahane and Jos Buttler.