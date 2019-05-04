Riyan Parag, 17, Becomes Youngest To Score An IPL Fifty

Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, became the youngest in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history to score a half-century on Saturday. During Rajasthan Royal's final league stage match against Delhi Capitals , Riyan Parag, aged 17 years and 175 days, achieved the milestone in the final over of the visitors' innings when he hit Trent Boult for a six. Earlier, another Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson held the record of being the youngest half-centurion in the T20 league. Samson had achieved the feat when he was 18 years old.

On a day when most Rajasthan Royals batsmen struggled with the bat, Riyan Parag displayed maturity beyond his years to take his team to 115/9 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

"The kid learns really quickly and that is sign of a really good player and someone who has a great future," Steve Smith had said about Riyan Parag.

So far, in seven IPL 2019 games, Riyan Parag has scored 160 runs at an average of 32.

Riyan Parag, who hails from Assam, is one of the most promising cricketers in the ongoing IPL and was a part of the India Under-19 side for the two youth Tests in England.

He was India's second highest run-getter behind Prithvi Shaw in the youth Tests and played a crucial role during India's win in Chesterfield.

In October 2017, he was named in India's squad for the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. He made his first-class debut for Assam in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad and has one fifty to his credit.

In the 2016-17 Cooch Behar Trophy, Parag scored 642 runs in 14 innings with a best score of an unbeaten 202.