IPL Live Score, DC vs RR IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Seek Top Two Finish, Rajasthan Royals Hope For Miracle

Updated:5/4/2019 2:33:24 PM IST

DC vs RR IPL Score: Ajinkya Rahane scored a century in the earlier match between these two teams © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off for their final group match of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. The home team has enjoyed a great season, and will be aiming for a finish within the top two places of the IPL Points Table with a win. RR, on the other hand, will need to win their last match and also hope results go their way in other matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. For RR to go through, SunRisers Hyderabad need to lose their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and neither Kolkata Knight Riders nor Kings XI Punjab can win both their remaining matches. Ajinkya Rahane returns as RR skipper, with Steve Smith having headed back to Australia to join the rest of his teammates to prepare for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. DC will be without fast bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada. One key player who will have all eyes on him will be Shreyas Gopal. The last time the two teams met, while Gopal foxed Dhawan and Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane had scored a brilliant century. But DC rode on the back of Pant's 36-ball 78 to register a six-wicket win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi

  • 14:33 (IST)May 04, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the penultimate double-header day of IPL 2019. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are playing their last league match of the season against each other. 
