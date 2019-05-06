Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated his half-century scored against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Mumbai on Sunday to his daughter Samaira. After his fifty, he used a sweet gesture to signal the same. Unfortunately, for him when he did that her daughter was sleeping but Rohit more than made up for that as he brought her to the ground after the match and spent some time with her.

This one's for you baby Samaira pic.twitter.com/HCrBWfYjMy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2019

IPL 2019 has been a mixed season for Rohit personally as he has only scored 386 runs in 13 innings. This was his second fifty of IPL 2019 and it was more special because it came on his home turf, in front of his wife Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira.

Rohit even tweeted a picture of him, Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh and captioned it: "At the end, this is what matters the most."

At the end, this is what matters the most pic.twitter.com/qnoB4jeQP9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 6, 2019

Playing in front of his wife and daughter, the India vice-captain led from front and helped his side defeat KKR and finish as the table toppers, with 18 points courtesy nine points from 14 league matches.

Mumbai Indians next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

If they win Qualifier 1, they will reach the final straightaway, to be played on May 12, if not they will get another chance to reach the final in form of Qualifier 2 on May 10, where they will face the winner of Eliminator match.

Qualifier 2 will be played in Visakhapatnam while the final match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.