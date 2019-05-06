 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Fifty To Daughter Samaira, Spends Time With Her After The Match

Updated: 06 May 2019 18:41 IST

This was Rohit Sharma's second half-century of IPL 2019.

Watch: Rohit Sharma Dedicates Fifty To Daughter Samaira, Spends Time With Her After The Match
Mumbai Indians topped IPL 2019 points table, with 18 points. © Twitter

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated his half-century scored against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Mumbai on Sunday to his daughter Samaira. After his fifty, he used a sweet gesture to signal the same. Unfortunately, for him when he did that her daughter was sleeping but Rohit more than made up for that as he brought her to the ground after the match and spent some time with her.

IPL 2019 has been a mixed season for Rohit personally as he has only scored 386 runs in 13 innings. This was his second fifty of IPL 2019 and it was more special because it came on his home turf, in front of his wife Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira.

Rohit even tweeted a picture of him, Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh and captioned it: "At the end, this is what matters the most."

Playing in front of his wife and daughter, the India vice-captain led from front and helped his side defeat KKR and finish as the table toppers, with 18 points courtesy nine points from 14 league matches.

Mumbai Indians next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

If they win Qualifier 1, they will reach the final straightaway, to be played on May 12, if not they will get another chance to reach the final in form of Qualifier 2 on May 10, where they will face the winner of Eliminator match.

Qualifier 2 will be played in Visakhapatnam while the final match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Comments
Topics : Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Wankhede IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma used a sweet gesture to dedicate his fifty to his daughter
  • Mumbai Indians next play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1
  • If Mumbai Indians win Qualifier 1, they will reach the final straightaway
Related Articles
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: With Eyes On Final, Mumbai Indians Hope To Conquer CSK Fortress In Qualifier 1
IPL 2019: With Eyes On Final, Mumbai Indians Hope To Conquer CSK Fortress In Qualifier 1
IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad Fans Thank Mumbai Indians With Hilarious Memes After Playoffs Qualification
IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad Fans Thank Mumbai Indians With Hilarious Memes After Playoffs Qualification
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 9 Wickets To Top Points Table
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 9 Wickets To Top Points Table
IPL Highlights, MI vs KKR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By Nine Wickets
IPL Highlights, MI vs KKR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By Nine Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.