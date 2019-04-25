 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli Gives An Abusive Send-Off To Ravichandran Ashwin - Watch

Updated: 25 April 2019 12:12 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

RCB continue to stay afloat as they beat KXIP by 17 runs in Bengaluru.

RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli Gives An Abusive Send-Off To Ravichandran Ashwin - Watch
Virat Kohli led RCB to their fourth win in IPL 2019 and third on the trot. © Screengrab: www.iplt20.com

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, is well-known for his aggressive celebrations. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday, we got to witness another animated send-off from the Indian skipper. Chasing 203 to win, KXIP needed 27 runs off the final over. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin came to the crease and hit Umesh Yadav's first delivery for a six. Ashwin hoped for the same result on the next delivery too but he mistimed his shot and the ball went straight to Kohli, stationed at the long-on boundary. After safely completing the catch, Kohli reacted in a rather animated manner.

Watch the video here

After the match, when asked about the send-off, Ashwin defended his equal number saying that they both are passionate players.

"I just play with passion and so does he," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

As far as the match in concerned, RCB continue to stay afloat as they beat KXIP by 17 runs in Bengaluru. 

Sent in to bat, AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls took RCB to a formidable 202/4.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab finished at 185/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

"We won four out of the last five we have played, it could have been five out of five. We are just looking to enjoy our cricket. Tonight was another example of having fun. The partnership of ABD and Stoinis changed the match for us. At one stage we thought 175 was good but AB and Marcus got us past 200. The way they played was the deciding factor," Kohli said after the win.

RCB, who lost their first six matches of IPL 2019, are now on eight points with three games left.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 2019 Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 42
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is well-known for his aggressive celebrations
  • Chasing 203 to win, KXIP needed 27 runs off the final over
  • Ashwin came to the crease and hit Umesh Yadav's first delivery for a six
Related Articles
IPL 2019: AB De Villiers, Umesh Yadav Star As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kings XI Punjab To Keep Playoffs Hope Alive
IPL 2019: AB De Villiers, Umesh Yadav Star As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kings XI Punjab To Keep Playoffs Hope Alive
IPL Highlights, RCB vs KXIP IPL Score: Umesh Yadav Helps RCB Beat KXIP To Keep Playoffs Hope Alive
IPL Highlights, RCB vs KXIP IPL Score: Umesh Yadav Helps RCB Beat KXIP To Keep Playoffs Hope Alive
Yuzvendra Chahal Attributes Successful Stint At Royal Challengers Bangalore To Virat Kohli
Yuzvendra Chahal Attributes Successful Stint At Royal Challengers Bangalore To Virat Kohli
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Stay Alive In Tournament When They Face Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Stay Alive In Tournament When They Face Kings XI Punjab
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.