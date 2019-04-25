Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, is well-known for his aggressive celebrations. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday, we got to witness another animated send-off from the Indian skipper. Chasing 203 to win, KXIP needed 27 runs off the final over. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin came to the crease and hit Umesh Yadav's first delivery for a six. Ashwin hoped for the same result on the next delivery too but he mistimed his shot and the ball went straight to Kohli, stationed at the long-on boundary. After safely completing the catch, Kohli reacted in a rather animated manner.

Watch the video here

M42: RCB vs KXIP - Ravichandran Ashwin Wicket https://t.co/7oV9lO9udQ — PRINCE SINGH (@PRINCE3758458) April 25, 2019

After the match, when asked about the send-off, Ashwin defended his equal number saying that they both are passionate players.

"I just play with passion and so does he," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

As far as the match in concerned, RCB continue to stay afloat as they beat KXIP by 17 runs in Bengaluru.

Sent in to bat, AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls took RCB to a formidable 202/4.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab finished at 185/7 in their stipulated 20 overs.

"We won four out of the last five we have played, it could have been five out of five. We are just looking to enjoy our cricket. Tonight was another example of having fun. The partnership of ABD and Stoinis changed the match for us. At one stage we thought 175 was good but AB and Marcus got us past 200. The way they played was the deciding factor," Kohli said after the win.

RCB, who lost their first six matches of IPL 2019, are now on eight points with three games left.