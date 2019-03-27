 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankad' Controversy Inspires Kolkata Traffic Police Latest Campaign

Updated: 27 March 2019 10:56 IST

The 'mankading' incident is not the first-time when Kolkata Police used an incident from the cricket field to create a traffic campaign.

Ravichandran Ashwin
The Kolkata Police used the 'mankad' controversy in a creative way. © Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin found himself in the thick of the things after 'mankading' Jos Buttler during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. The controversy left the cricket fraternity divided with their opinions on social media. Incidentally, the Kolkata Police used the 'mankad' controversy in a creative way to send a message to the residents of the city through their latest campaign. The Kolkata Police clubbed the picture of Jos Buttler's dismissal along with a photo which showed a car crossing the line, with a statement which read, "Crease or road, you will regret, if you cross the line".

The 'mankading' incident took place after Buttler (69) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (27) got Rajasthan off to a brisk start in the chase.

Buttler, in particular, looked in a destructive mood as he didn't spare a single KXIP bowler and struck eight boundaries and two hits over the fence to notch up his fifty in just 29 balls.

But just when it seemed KXIP were running out of ideas, skipper Ashwin did the unthinkable as Buttler became the first victim of 'mankading' in the history of IPL, in the 13th over with Rajasthan Royals scoreboard reading 108 for two.

The 'mankading' incident, however, is not the first-time when the Kolkata Police used an incident from the cricket field to create a traffic campaign.

Earlier, after Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first Test century in Australia during the first Test against the hosts in December 2018, the Kolkata Police clubbed his celebration picture with a picture of a person wearing seat belt while driving his car. Kolkata Police had posted the picture on their official Twitter account with "Defense should be like Pujara" written on it.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Jos Buttler IPL 2019 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 4
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 'mankad' controversy left the cricket fraternity divided
  • Jos Buttler became the first victim of 'mankading' in the history of IPL
  • Buttler looked in a destructive mood as he didn't spare any KXIP bowler
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankad' Controversy: MCC Delivers Verdict
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos Buttler: All You Need To Know About The Controversial Rule
BCCI Has No Intention To Lecture Ravichandran Ashwin After
BCCI Has No Intention To Lecture Ravichandran Ashwin After 'Mankading' Controversy, Says Official
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: Ravichandran Ashwin
Preview: Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankad Drama In Backdrop As Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome Kings XI Punjab
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.