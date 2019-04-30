 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Ranveer Singh's Compliment For Kagiso Rabada Gets Thumbs Up From Delhi Capitals

Updated: 30 April 2019 18:05 IST

Kagiso Rabada leads the wicket-takers list in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Ranveer Singh
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for purple cap in the IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Kagiso Rabada leads the race for purple cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with 25 wickets from 12 matches. The South African fast bowling sensation's success in the ongoing IPL has helped Delhi Capitals change their fortunes as the qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. His fine run has also impressed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who took to Twitter to congratulate the capital franchise on making it two the final four. Ranveer Singh also had a special mention for Kagiso Rabada as he said, "KAGISO RABADA BROOOO!! Young champion".

The tweet from Ranveer Singh, who last featured in the movie Gully Boy, received mixed reactions from the fans. But Delhi Capitals gave thumbs up to the tweet and thanked the Bollywood star.

Delhi Capitals also related their tweet to the movie Gully Boy as they wrote, "Apne @KagisoRabada25 jaisa koi hard-ich nahi ha," which translates into no one is as tough as Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada is followed by his countryman Imran Tahir in the leading wicket-takers list with 17 scalps from 12 matches to his name.

The 23-year-old, featuring in his second IPL season, has registered the best figures of 4/21 in this edition.

With many foreign players leaving IPL 2019 in anticipation of the preparatory camp for the World Cup 2019, there is no clarity on when South African players will leave the lucrative tournament.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 Kagiso Rabada Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kagiso Rabada leads the wicket-takers list in the IPL 2019
  • The tweet from Ranveer Singh received mixed reactions
  • Rabada is followed by his countryman Imran Tahir in the purple cap list
Related Articles
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB's Playoff Hopes
Shreyas Iyer Speaks On How Foreigners Leaving IPL Will Help Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer Speaks On How Foreigners Leaving IPL Will Help Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019 Preview: Delhi Capitals Look To Reach Playoff Cut-Off, Host Resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2019 Preview: Delhi Capitals Look To Reach Playoff Cut-Off, Host Resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Bowlers Pull Off An Incredible Win For Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs DC IPL Score: Bowlers Pull Off An Incredible Win For Kings XI Punjab
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.