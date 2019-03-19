Rohit Sharma, who will be walking out to the toss for Mumbai Indians for the first time this IPL season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, spoke about a range of issues at a pre-season press conference on Tuesday. Sharing the dais with support staff member and former India pacer Zaheer Khan , Rohit laid out the plans Mumbai Indians have in place to land another IPL title. Speaking about his role in the side as a batsman, Rohit Sharma said, "This year I will open the batting for all the games."

Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians in only the first two matches of the IPL season last year, dropping himself down the order in all the subsequent matches, possibly in a bid to shore up the team's batting in the middle overs. The move to return to the top of the order can be seen in the context of the upcoming World Cup 2019, which is to start in England and Wales from May 30, where Rohit Sharma will almost certainly open India's innings.

Speaking about the team's composition, Rohit said, "Overseas players have played a big part in the past but the onus will be on the seven Indians playing the side to step up."

He specifically mentioned Siddhesh Lad, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya as those who have a chance to make a big impression for the Mumbai side this IPL season.

Rohit also said scouts of Mumbai Indians should be appreciated for having discovered Jasprit Bumrah. "Bumrah was found playing in one of the districts of Gujarat. We need to thank the scouts and MI for giving them a platform to showcase their talent," he said.

Bumrah, then 19 years old, had made an instant impact on his IPL debut back in 2013, finishing with figures of 3/32 for MI against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has since then cemented his place in the India side and as one of the best fast bowlers of present times.