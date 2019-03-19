 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals His Batting Position For IPL 2019 Season

Updated: 19 March 2019 14:56 IST

Rohit Sharma's decision for IPL 2019 season may be a way to prepare for World Cup 2019.

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals His Batting Position For IPL 2019 Season
Rohit Sharma says he will open the innings for Mumbai Indians this IPL season © BCCI

Rohit Sharma, who will be walking out to the toss for Mumbai Indians for the first time this IPL season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, spoke about a range of issues at a pre-season press conference on Tuesday. Sharing the dais with support staff member and former India pacer Zaheer Khan, Rohit laid out the plans Mumbai Indians have in place to land another IPL title. Speaking about his role in the side as a batsman, Rohit Sharma said, "This year I will open the batting for all the games."

Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians in only the first two matches of the IPL season last year, dropping himself down the order in all the subsequent matches, possibly in a bid to shore up the team's batting in the middle overs. The move to return to the top of the order can be seen in the context of the upcoming World Cup 2019, which is to start in England and Wales from May 30, where Rohit Sharma will almost certainly open India's innings.

Speaking about the team's composition, Rohit said, "Overseas players have played a big part in the past but the onus will be on the seven Indians playing the side to step up."

He specifically mentioned Siddhesh Lad, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya as those who have a chance to make a big impression for the Mumbai side this IPL season.

Rohit also said scouts of Mumbai Indians should be appreciated for having discovered Jasprit Bumrah. "Bumrah was found playing in one of the districts of Gujarat. We need to thank the scouts and MI for giving them a platform to showcase their talent," he said.

Bumrah, then 19 years old, had made an instant impact on his IPL debut back in 2013, finishing with figures of 3/32 for MI against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has since then cemented his place in the India side and as one of the best fast bowlers of present times.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Yuvraj Singh Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit opened the batting only in the first two matches last IPL season
  • Rohit dropped himself down to shore up the MI middle order
  • Rohit will open the innings in the upcoming World Cup
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Score: McClenaghan Strikes Twice To Put Delhi Capitals In A Spot Of Bother
IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Score: McClenaghan Strikes Twice To Put Delhi Capitals In A Spot Of Bother
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Eye Positive Start Against Rejigged Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Eye Positive Start Against Rejigged Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Team Profile, Mumbai Indians: Three-Time Champions Want To Prove 2018 Was Just A Glitch
Team Profile, Mumbai Indians: Three-Time Champions Want To Prove 2018 Was Just A Glitch
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians - Five Players To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.