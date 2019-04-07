 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: MS Dhoni Helps Imran Tahir's Son Win Sprint Battle Against Shane Watson Junior

Updated: 07 April 2019 11:05 IST

CSK stars seem to be an upbeat mood after four wins in five matches played in IPL 2019.

Watch: MS Dhoni Helps Imran Tahir
MS Dhoni shared a light moment with Imran Tahir's son. © Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a bright start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence as they clinched victories in four out of their five matches, with their most recent win coming against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Chepauk on Saturday. The thumping 22-run win over the Punjab outfit seems to have put the players in an upbeat mood in the CSK dugout with skipper MS Dhoni seen having some fun. Dhoni was seen enjoying a sprint race with his teammate Shane Watson and Imran Tahir's sons.

Dhoni joined the star duos sons in the sprint and later carried Imran Tahir's son to the finish line leaving junior Watson behind.

On the batting front, Dhoni has managed to score 156 runs from the five matches he appeared for in the IPL 2019, with the highest score of an unbeaten 75.

Watson (26), on the other hand, had given a good start to CSK against KXIP, forging a 56-run opening wicket stand along side Faf du Plessis.

Tahir started his IPL 2019 campaign well but went wicketless against KXIP, conceding 20 runs in his stipulated four overs.

The Chennai franchise will next host two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.

CSK currently top the IPL 2019 points table with eight points, behind them are tournament favourites SunRisers Hyderabad, who have six points.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab IPL 2019 MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CSK stars seem to be an upbeat mood after four wins
  • Dhoni joined the star duos sons in the sprint
  • He later carried Imran Tahir's son to the finish line
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Loses His Cool, Lashes Out At Deepak Chahar - Watch
MS Dhoni Loses His Cool, Lashes Out At Deepak Chahar - Watch
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni's CSK Outsmart Ravichandran Ashwin's KXIP, Win By 22 Runs
IPL Highlights, CSK vs KXIP IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Beat Kings XI Punjab By 22 Runs
IPL Highlights, CSK vs KXIP IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Beat Kings XI Punjab By 22 Runs
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin Battle In Focus As CSK Host KXIP
Preview: MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin Battle In Focus As CSK Host KXIP
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.