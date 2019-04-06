CSK vs KXIP IPL Score: Both Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have 6 points from 4 matches © BCCI/IPL
The leadership styles of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin are in focus as the two teams lock horns for the 18th match of IPL 2019 at the Chepauk for Saturday's first match. Dhoni's ability to stay calm versus Ashwin's out-of-the-box decisions will make for an interesting contest. Both teams currently have six points from four matches and a win on Saturday will propel them to the top of the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 14:36 (IST)Apr 06, 2019Welcome to our live coverage of the first of two IPL 2019 matches on Saturday. CSK and KXIP, both teams with 6 points from 4 matches, are vying for top spot today. CSK will be looking to bounce back from their loss in Mumbai as they return to home territory. For KXIP, the big challenge will be to adapt to the slow and low Chepauk track. Toss in less than an hour.
