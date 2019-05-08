 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya's Bromance At All-Time High. See Pic

Updated: 08 May 2019 12:45 IST

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya share a special relationship.

MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya has always made it a point to make his affection for MS Dhoni known. © Twitter @hardikpandya7

MS Dhoni is an inspiration for almost every cricket fan in India. Moreover, the younger crop of Indian cricketers also looks up to MS Dhoni, a legend of the game, and try to emulate his feats as much as possible. Although every youngster is awestruck by MS Dhoni's aura, Hardik Pandya has always made it a point to make his affection for the former India skipper known. So, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Hardik Pandya took to Twitter and posted a picture with MS Dhoni. "My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend @msdhoni," Hardik Pandya wrote.

During the group stage of IPL 2019, Hardik Pandya pulled off MS Dhoni's trademark 'helicopter' shot right in front of the man who popularised it and was quite happy about it.

As far as the match is concerned, an unbeaten half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and disciplined bowling helped Mumbai Indians see off Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to reach their fifth IPL final.

Mumbai Indians restricted holders Chennai Super Kings to 131/4 and then chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

"Somebody has to lose, things really didn't go our way, especially batting," said Dhoni.

"These are the best batsmen we have got, it looks like we are batting well, but at times they pull off shots that shouldn't be played.

"Hopefully, we will do well in the next game."

Three-time champions CSK still have a chance to qualify for the final when they play the winner of the eliminator between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier on Friday.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya IPL 2019 Cricket Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is an inspiration for almost every cricket fan in India
  • Mumbai Indians restricted holders Chennai Super Kings to 131/4
  • Hardik Pandya pulled off MS Dhoni's trademark 'helicopter' shot
Related Articles
"What Should MS Dhoni Do After Winning Toss?" IIT Madras Asked Students
"What Should MS Dhoni Do After Winning Toss?" IIT Madras Asked Students
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Blames Poor Shot Selection For CSK
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Blames Poor Shot Selection For CSK's Loss Against Mumbai Indians In Qualifier 1
IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As Mumbai Indians Defeat Chennai Super Kings To Enter Final
IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As Mumbai Indians Defeat Chennai Super Kings To Enter Final
MS Dhoni Survives Jasprit Bumrah
MS Dhoni Survives Jasprit Bumrah's Final Over Scare, Twitter Goes Berserk
IPL Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK IPL Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Guides Mumbai Indians To Final With Win Over Chennai Super Kings
IPL Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK IPL Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Guides Mumbai Indians To Final With Win Over Chennai Super Kings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.