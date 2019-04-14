 
IPL 2019, MI vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 14 April 2019 16:02 IST

Mumbai Indians lost some momentum in their campaign by narrowly losing to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first match of IPL 2019 on Saturday. © BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore, fresh off grabbing their first win of IPL 2019 against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, will be looking to continue their resurgence when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Indians, who are still third on the IPL Points Table with 8 points, lost some momentum in their campaign by narrowly losing to Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. With the season having reached its halfway mark, the battle for the top four spots in the table is heating up. MI are currently tied with Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on 8 points. RCB is placed last on the table with just one win in seven outings, but the fact that they beat KXIP at home on Saturday will surely motivate them. Speaking after Saturday's game, Kohli said his players still have the desire to go out and express themselves. Ringing warning bells for the home side, Man of the Match AB de Villiers said after RCB's victory that he loves playing at the Wankhede.

When is the MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played on April 15, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match be played?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2019 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match begin?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians host RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday
  • Mumbai Indians lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals
  • RCB won their previous match against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday
