Khaleel Ahmed's 'Phone Call' Celebration Will Surely Crack You Up - Watch

Updated: 09 May 2019 12:26 IST

Khaleel Ahmed has found some strange ways to celebrate his wickets.

Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Shreyas Iyer and well-set Prithvi Shaw in the same over. © Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a lot of hilarious wicket celebrations over the years but Khaleel Ahmed's 'phone call' gesture surely takes the cake. During the IPL 2019 eliminator between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, Khaleel dismissed Shreyas Iyer and well-set Prithvi Shaw in the same over and then came up with an interesting celebration. Khaleel enacted as if he was making a phone call. Some Twitter users think that Khaleel was trying to tell the selectors that he is around.

Earlier, during SunRisers Hyderabad's group stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Khaleel celebrated wildly after dismissing Virat Kohli, also making a weird hand gesture.

After the match, Kohli was caught on camera mocking Khaleel's wicket celebration as both players broke into laughter.

Coming back to the eliminator, blazing knocks from Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals knock SunRisers Hyderabad out of IPL 2019 with a tense two-wicket victory on Wednesday. 

Shaw hit a quickfire 56 while Pant smashed 49 off 21 balls as Delhi Capitals chased down their target of 163 in 19.5 overs to win the eliminator in Visakhapatnam.

Khaleel was handed over the responsibility of bowling the final over as Delhi Capitals needed just five runs off it. Khaleel finished with 2/24 from his 2.5 overs, ending his IPL 2019 with 19 wickets from 9 matches.

Delhi Capitals, who notched their first ever IPL playoff victory, will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier on Friday.

Mumbai Indians, who made Sunday's final in Hyderabad after outplaying MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, await the second finalist.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Khaleel Ahmed IPL 2019 Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eliminator
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Khaleel Ahmed's 'phone call' gesture surely takes the cake
  • Khaleel Ahmed had celebrated wildly after dismissing Virat Kohli
  • Delhi Capitals knocked SunRisers Hyderabad out of IPL 2019
