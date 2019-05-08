 
Watch: Shreyas Iyer Agrees To Withdraw Run Out Appeal After Mid-Pitch Collision, Rishabh Pant Intervenes

Updated: 08 May 2019 22:19 IST

Umpires asked Deepak Hooda to wait after the run out, but then gave him out, at Rishabh Pant's insistence.

Deepak Hooda and Keempo Paul collided in the middle of the pitch © BCCI/IPL

There was a moment of controversy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday over SRH batsman Deepak Hooda's dismissal. Hooda was run out by Rishabh Pant with a throw to the non-striker's end but what made the matter complicated was that Hooda collided with bowler Keemo Paul in the middle of the pitch and took a tumble. With the umpires asking Hooda to wait because of the questionable nature of the dismissal, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer seemed to agree to withdraw the appeal. However, Pant walked down to the umpires and convinced them that there could be no question of recalling the batsman.

The incident happened in the last over of the SRH innings, with Hooda just having come to the crease. Hooda missed a slower ball outside the off stump. Umpire S Ravi signalled a wide. Rashid Khan, the batsman on the non-striker's end, signalled for a bye and Hooda responded.

However, Hooda collided with Keemo Paul in the middle of his charge to the non-striker's end as Pant's throw hit the stumps.

With Hooda and Paul lying in a heap in the middle of the pitch with confused expressions, umpire S Ravi walked over to Shreyas Iyer and had a word. Iyer then seemed to signal to Hooda to not leave his crease, apparently withdrawing his team's run out appeal.

It was at this point that Pant walked down from his position behind the stumps, gesticulating that there could be no question that Hooda's wicket had been legitimately earned. Iyer, seemingly having a second thought at this point, had another word with S Ravi, after which Ravi went up to Hooda and told him he would have to go.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Deepak Hooda IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • DC skipper Shreyas Iyer initially agreed to let Hooda bat on
  • Commentators praised Iyer's sportsmanship
  • Rishabh Pant walked up to the umpires to make his point
