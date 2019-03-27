IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Premier Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will face each other in the clash of the titans as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The savouring sub-plot of contest is the world's best ODI batsman Virat Kohli taking guard against the world's best ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah in a format notorious for its unpredictability. Bumrah's shoulder injury scare was a cause of concern for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians but India's premier pacer seems to have recovered in time to be back in the fold. Both teams will be eager to register their first win of the IPL and the onus will be on Kohli and Rohit, both of who failed with the bat in their respective opening matches. Mumbai Indians will also be boosted by the availability of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.
When is the RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played on March 28, 2019 (Thursday).
Where will the RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match be played?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
What time does the RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match begin?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match?
The RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match?
The live streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)