Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankading' Jos Buttler during the RR vs KXIP IPL 201 9 match has become a hot topic for former and current cricketers, who have all taken to various social media platforms to have their say on the matter. However, amid all the Ashwin 'mankad' talk , somehow Virat Kohli's name has cropped up many times. The likes of Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan and Dean Jones have tried to come up with futuristic scenarios of a bowler trying to 'mankad' Virat Kohli to justify their comments against Ashwin.

Warne asked Twitter users if it would be okay if Ben Stokes had done the same thing to Virat Kohli.

Sorry - one more thing to add. If Ben Stokes did what Ashwin did to @imVkohli it would be ok ? I'm just very disappointed in Ashwin as I thought he had integrity & class. Kings lost a lot of supporters tonight. Especially young boys and girls ! I do hope the BCCI does something — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

Whether it would be "okay" or not, Ben Stokes at least sees the funny side. He made it clear, he would "never ever ever ever ever ever" do that Kohli in a World Cup final. But that remains to be seen, since there was a smiley added to the tweet.

Hopefully I'm playing in the World Cup final and if @imVkohli is batting when I'm bowling I would never ever ever ever ever ever.....just clarifying to the mentions I've received#hallabol — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 26, 2019

Vaughan and Dean Jones also mentioned Kohli's name in their tweets.

Leave this one with you all.

Possible Scenario. WC Final.. India need 2 runs to win off the last ball.. Kohli hits it. Fielder picks up the ball & throws that ball at the stumps. Ball hits Kohli.. does he run back for the 2nd? Or stops? ?? — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

I would say to all India ex players/Pundits who are supportive of what R Ashwin did ... If @imVkohli was Batting would you be so supportive !!??? #NightAll #IPL #OnON — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

Ashwin's decision to 'mankad' Jos Buttler has snowballed into a massive controversy. Social media has been buzzing ever since the incident took place on Monday night.

The incident took place in the 13th over with Rajasthan Royals coasting to victory -- needing 77 off 43 balls with nine wickets in hand. Ashwin paused while delivering the ball and took the bails off at the non-striker's end as Buttler stepped out of the crease.

Buttler, to his dismay, was given his marching orders by the third umpire.

Buttler's dismissal proved to be the turning points as Kings XI Punjab pulled things back to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 170 for nine in the chase of 185.