IPL 2019 Anthem: MS Dhoni Outsmarts, Virat Kohli Dares Youngsters - Watch

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are well known for outsmarting their opponents but in the newly-released anthem of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12 , the iconic cricketers are seen taking the fight to budding cricketers. In the video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their official Twitter handle, players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant can be seen practicing in their respective team's jerseys. In another frame, a group of young boys can also be seen playing the game. Soon, it becomes a struggle for space between the two groups as they start pushing each other out of the frame.

Ashwin tries to trick the youngster but fails and then, MS Dhoni enters the picture with a road-roller. The embarrassed group of boys then take a ladder and climb to the other side of the wall, only to be welcomed by none other than Virat Kohli, who challenges them to a game.

Watch the video here

The IPL 2019 season is set to kick-start on Saturday, March 23.

The schedule for the first two weeks of the 2019 season has been announced but it will be further assessed when the Lok Sabha polling schedule is released.

As per the schedule released on February 19, the season gets underway with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

A total of 17 matches have been announced between March 23 to April 5 across the 8 home venues of the franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four games in the two-week phase, with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time. Every side will play a minimum of two home and two away matches except for Delhi and RCB. While Delhi will compete in three home games, RCB will play an equal number of away encounters.