IPL 2019 Schedule For First Two Weeks Announced, CSK To Play RCB In Opener On March 23

Updated: 19 February 2019 15:17 IST

IPL 2019 schedule for the first two weeks has been announced, Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match on March 23.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their third IPL title in 2018. © AFP

Indian Premier League (IPL) released the schedule of the first two weeks, during which 17 matches will be played, of the 12th season of the cash-rich Twenty20 league on Tuesday. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the IPL 2019 on March 23. "These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released the BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," the IPL said in a release on Tuesday.

"This is still subject to the announcement of Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once the election dates are released we will address any issues with the first two weeks and also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," the statement read further.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this period of two weeks across the eight home venues of the respective franchises. 

Each team will play minimum of four matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five matches. 

Every team will play minimum of two home and two away matches with Delhi Capitals playing three home matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will play three away matches.

Highlights
  • The IPL released the schedule of the first two weeks of the 12th season
  • As many as 17 matches will be played during this season
  • CSK will take on RCB in the opening match of the IPL 2019
