IPL 2019

Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Delhi Capitals

Updated: 19 December 2018 19:35 IST

IPL Auction 2019 & DC 2019 Players: Delhi Capitals recently changed their name from the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils.

Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Delhi Capitals
IPL Auction 2019 & DC 2019 Players: Shreyas Iyer is the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL. © AFP

Delhi Capitals, who recently renamed themselves from Delhi Daredevils, are set to enter the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a fresh set of players that they bought after intense bidding at the auction in Jaipur on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals bought South Africa's Colin Ingram for a whopping Rs 6.4 crore, while all-rounder Axar Patel became Delhi's most expensive Indian pick at the auction. Having started with a base price of Rs 1 crore, Axar Patel was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore.

Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma, who are currently engaged in a four-match Test series against Australia on India's tour Down Under, also begged impressive deals at the auction. Delhi Capitals bought Vihari for Rs 2 crore and Ishant for Rs 1.1 crore.

Delhi strengthened their middle-order by investing a lion's share on Ingram and Rs 2 crore each to buy Vihari and Windies' Sherane Rutherford. Adding to that, they bought Windies all-rounder Keemo Paul for Rs 50 lakh.

Delhi, who are yet to win an IPL season, picked up four uncapped players for Rs 20 lakh each - Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Jalaj Saxena and Bandaru Ayyappa.

Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Released players: Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem

Players added: Hanuma Vihari (Rs 2 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 5 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 1.1 crore), Ankush Bains (Rs 20 lakh), Nathu Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Colin Ingram (Rs 6.4 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2 crore), Keemo Paul (Rs 50 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 20 lakh), Bandaru Ayyappa (Rs 20 lakh).

Highlights
  • Delhi Capitals bought Colin Ingram for a whopping Rs 6.4 crore
  • Axar Patel became Delhi's most expensive Indian pick at the auction
  • Vihari and Ishant also begged impressive deals at the auction
