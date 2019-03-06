 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar Reveal How India Won Their 500th ODI On "Chahal TV" - Watch

Updated: 06 March 2019 12:17 IST

Vijay Shankar bowled a fine last few balls to ensure that India won a keenly-contested match.

Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar Reveal How India Won Their 500th ODI On "Chahal TV" - Watch
Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar hogged all the limelight with their brilliant performances. © Screengrab: @bcci

India became the second team after Australia, who have 558 wins, to record 500 victories in One-day Internationals (ODI). Virat Kohli's team achieved the milestone after beating Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. India successfully defended the modest total of 250 to win by eight runs and go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Skipper Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar hogged all the limelight with their brilliant performances and they appeared on Yuzvendra Chahal's "Chahal TV" to talk about the hosts' thrilling win. 

"We had a discussion on whom to give the final bowler. We had a thought that if a spinner's delivery comes in the radar, then it will be easier to step out and hit it for a six. There was reverse swing on offer for a fast bowler. So, I was hoping that Vijay would be able to reverse swing a bit," Kohli said.

"If he bowls in the right areas, the batsman might go for a swing and miss, which happened on the first ball. And then it reversed a bit on the final ball, and we won. So we were hoping he could exploit the swing on offer. 11 runs were needed in the final over, so I knew it could be easier for Vijay. Because then the batsman had to go for a big hit. And they just had two wickets left," he added.

The Australians needed 11 runs from the last over with two wickets in hand but Shankar, playing only his sixth ODI, kept his nerves to pick a wicket off his first and third balls.

"I was actually ready for it. I was preparing myself for it after the 43rd over. I thought I am going to have to bowl the last over and defend 10 runs. So, it was already there in my mind. So, I was just thinking about what I should do, and I just executed that," Vijay said.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who struck 116 out of India's 250, asked Shankar to bowl the final over ahead of the regular Kedar Jadhav, and he was rewarded amply for his move.

Australia were bowled out for 242 off 49.3 overs with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 52.  

Now, India will shift their focus to the third ODI, which is scheduled to be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal Vijay Shankar India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India became the second team after Australia to win 500 ODIs
  • India achieved the milestone after beating Australia in the 2nd ODI
  • Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar appeared on "Chahal TV" after the win
Related Articles
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Reveals His Plan With MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma To Restrict Australia In Chase
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Reveals His Plan With MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma To Restrict Australia In Chase
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As India Script Thrilling Win Against Australia
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As India Script Thrilling Win Against Australia
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 40th ODI Hundred, 7th Against Australia
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 40th ODI Hundred, 7th Against Australia
Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To Score 9,000 International Runs As Captain
Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To Score 9,000 International Runs As Captain
Highlights, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Updates: India Beat Australia To Take 2-0 Lead
Highlights, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Updates: India Beat Australia To Take 2-0 Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.